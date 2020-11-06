Scientific Content Strategy Director

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs
Region:
London
Salary:
75,000 to 85,000 per annum
Salary Description:
£75000 - £85000 per annum
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
06-Nov-20
Recruiter:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Job Ref:
32135

An independent medcomms agency is looking for a scientific director / content director, with solid medcomms agency experience, to lead the editorial team and further develop the agency’s medical education content strategy capability.
This is a senior role for someone with the ability to devise a medical education story from a client’s brief and then work with the writers to bring this to life, so will suit someone who has come up the editorial career path in an med ed agency, developing mentoring and training skills as well as scientific and strategic expertise. You need to be conversant in the various methods chosen by pharmaceutical clients to develop their medical education stories and to have the ability to lead the writing team - becoming involved in its future development.
If this sounds like you and you’d like to work just outside London in a friendly agency with immense opportunity (in terms of responsibility and ultimate remuneration), apply now.

Only successful applicants will be contacted. Should you have not had a response within two weeks of application, unfortunately you have not been successful on this occasion.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Fax: 020 7226 9121
Contact: Julia Walton
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings