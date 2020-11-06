An independent medcomms agency is looking for a scientific director / content director, with solid medcomms agency experience, to lead the editorial team and further develop the agency’s medical education content strategy capability.

This is a senior role for someone with the ability to devise a medical education story from a client’s brief and then work with the writers to bring this to life, so will suit someone who has come up the editorial career path in an med ed agency, developing mentoring and training skills as well as scientific and strategic expertise. You need to be conversant in the various methods chosen by pharmaceutical clients to develop their medical education stories and to have the ability to lead the writing team - becoming involved in its future development.

If this sounds like you and you’d like to work just outside London in a friendly agency with immense opportunity (in terms of responsibility and ultimate remuneration), apply now.

