Highly creative healthcare advertising agency best known for its award winning and creative work seeks a medical writer to join its team, creating superb quality promotional materials for a range of therapy areas and medicines.
The Agency:
• One of the most highly regarded creative healthcare agencies in London, it produces campaigns that influence and change behaviour.
• Constantly wins awards, famous for innovation – a top name to have on your CV,
The Medical Writer’s job:
• Delivering high quality scientific and creative communications (including promotional materials such as eDetail aids and congress stands, HCP & patient educational programmes, websites and digital content)
• Performing literature searches and data trawls for pitches and developing backgrounder documents
• Participation in client meetings and workshops
You:
• BSc or higher in a relevant life science subject as well as 3–4 years’ experience in a healthcare advertising or medical communications agency
• Ability to work independently but also collaborate with account handlers and art directors
• A passion for both advertising and pharmaceutical developments
• Excellent attention to detail, skills in Microsoft PowerPoint, Word, Excel and Adobe Acrobat as well as familiarity with ABPI guidelines, Zinc and/or Veeva Promomats
