Highly creative healthcare advertising agency best known for its award winning and creative work seeks a medical writer to join its team, creating superb quality promotional materials for a range of therapy areas and medicines.

The Agency:

• One of the most highly regarded creative healthcare agencies in London, it produces campaigns that influence and change behaviour.

• Constantly wins awards, famous for innovation – a top name to have on your CV,

The Medical Writer’s job:

• Delivering high quality scientific and creative communications (including promotional materials such as eDetail aids and congress stands, HCP & patient educational programmes, websites and digital content)

• Performing literature searches and data trawls for pitches and developing backgrounder documents

• Participation in client meetings and workshops

You:

• BSc or higher in a relevant life science subject as well as 3–4 years’ experience in a healthcare advertising or medical communications agency

• Ability to work independently but also collaborate with account handlers and art directors

• A passion for both advertising and pharmaceutical developments

• Excellent attention to detail, skills in Microsoft PowerPoint, Word, Excel and Adobe Acrobat as well as familiarity with ABPI guidelines, Zinc and/or Veeva Promomats

