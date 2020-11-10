Would you like to work in a creative healthcare agency that truly puts the patient first? If you are an account director, incredibly strategically focused and genuinely want to influence branding in the perspective of patients, this is the place to work.

The Creative Healthcare Communications Agency:-

• Rapidly growing healthcare communications agency that is steadily growing organically and wins pitch after pitch.

• Places patient experience at the heart of everything they do.

• Centre of excellence: You’ll be working with the best talent in the field.

The Account Director’s Job:

• Maintain relationships at senior level with pharmaceutical clients: You are the implicitly trusted partner they turn to for advice.

• Seriously smart, you can lead top level talent from the front.

• Participate in client campaigns, manage strategy and resource planning.

You:-

• Solid understanding of the healthcare industry, the digital media industry and have a creative communications agency background.

• Intrigued by the development of the healthcare drugs and treatments, you want to work at the cutting edge.

• A people person, you get on with everyone.

• Demonstrate great skill in leading teams and client communication.

