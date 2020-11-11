We are working with a multi-award-winning medical communications and events agency. They are looking for a Scientific Director to join their growing team. Their staff have a unique combination of pharmaceutical company expertise, agency know-how and a passion for science, which enables them to deliver bespoke medical communication services for their international clients.

The client pride themselves on their fantastic culture and team environment. They're not afraid to ask questions or to challenge each other and their clients, to ensure they do the job properly and deliver on its objectives.

You will be an integral part of the team and leading medical project and accounts.

Essentials for this role are:

• Previous scientific writing experience e.g. reports, presentations, publications and manuscripts

• Ensuring your work is clear and consistent

• Project management

• Previous healthcare agency experience

Benefits offered:

• 4-day working week

• Competitive salary

• 26 days holiday pro-rata

• Flexible working

• Breakfast

• Duvet days

• Birthday lie-in

• Season ticket loan

If this role is of interest please contact Marni Yorke on: Marni@zenopa.com OR 01494 818002

