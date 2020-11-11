Account Manager

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs
Region:
North West England
Salary:
30,000 to 40,000 per annum
Salary Description:
Competitive
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
11-Nov-20
Recruiter:
Zenopa
Job Ref:
65991

Account Manager - Based near Knutsford ( remote currently)

This medical communications agency is independent and expanding they are looking for an Account Manager to manage a variety of pharmaceutical client accounts to include: rare disease, transplants, respiratory and oncology.

The core work is across publication planning and event management (internal pharma and external pharma) and advisory boards.

The agency has a family feel , they are very supportive and highly client focussed. They offer their staff a great amount of freedom with their personal lives, flexible working is a key value of theirs.

They are looking for someone who can come in and lead on these large accounts and hit the ground running.

Benefits include:

• 25 days holiday
• Pension scheme - automatic enrolment
• Health insurance scheme - optional
• Life assurance cover - optional
• Death in service cover
• Bonus scheme
• Home working contribution

If this role is of interest please contact Marni Yorke on: Marni@zenopa.com OR 01494 818002

Contact Details:
Zenopa
Tel: 01494818002
Contact: Marni Yorke
Email:

