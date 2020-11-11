Account Manager - Based near Knutsford ( remote currently)

This medical communications agency is independent and expanding they are looking for an Account Manager to manage a variety of pharmaceutical client accounts to include: rare disease, transplants, respiratory and oncology.

The core work is across publication planning and event management (internal pharma and external pharma) and advisory boards.

The agency has a family feel , they are very supportive and highly client focussed. They offer their staff a great amount of freedom with their personal lives, flexible working is a key value of theirs.

They are looking for someone who can come in and lead on these large accounts and hit the ground running.

Benefits include:

• 25 days holiday

• Pension scheme - automatic enrolment

• Health insurance scheme - optional

• Life assurance cover - optional

• Death in service cover

• Bonus scheme

• Home working contribution

If this role is of interest please contact Marni Yorke on: Marni@zenopa.com OR 01494 818002

