Account Manager - Based near Knutsford ( remote currently)
This medical communications agency is independent and expanding they are looking for an Account Manager to manage a variety of pharmaceutical client accounts to include: rare disease, transplants, respiratory and oncology.
The core work is across publication planning and event management (internal pharma and external pharma) and advisory boards.
The agency has a family feel , they are very supportive and highly client focussed. They offer their staff a great amount of freedom with their personal lives, flexible working is a key value of theirs.
They are looking for someone who can come in and lead on these large accounts and hit the ground running.
Benefits include:
• 25 days holiday
• Pension scheme - automatic enrolment
• Health insurance scheme - optional
• Life assurance cover - optional
• Death in service cover
• Bonus scheme
• Home working contribution
If this role is of interest please contact Marni Yorke on: Marni@zenopa.com OR 01494 818002