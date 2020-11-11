Location: London/ Remote

A global Med Comms agency that develop creative solutions for pharma and devices clients designed to inspire change, influence clinical practice and improve patient outcomes. They are looking for an Account Director to join their team.

This role is the chance to manage a global client, based in the US, by delivering high quality projects that exceed their expectations.

They have a nice culture and have focused on developing a supportive and personable working environment and focus on developing their staff - they do this well and everyone has a personal development plan laid out for them with budget allocated for training

Benefits:

• Perk Box Membership

• Pension Scheme

• Independent Employee Assistance Programme

• Discounted Gym Membership

• T&D commitment

• Expedia Discount

• Bonus Scheme

If this role is of interest please contact Marni Yorke on: Marni@zenopa.com OR 01494 818002

