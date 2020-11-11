Medical Writer- Based near Knutsford (Remote Currently)



Zenopa specialise in the commercial side of the healthcare industry, and recruit for various markets including, Pharmaceutical, Medical, Scientific, Animal Health, Dental, Engineering, Consumer Health, and Medical Communications.

This medical communications agency is independent and expanding they are looking for an experienced medical Writer to join them and to work on a variety of pharmaceutical client accounts to include: rare disease, transplants, respiratory and oncology.

The core work is across publication planning and event management (internal pharma and external pharma) and advisory boards.

They value collaborative working.

They are looking for someone who can come in and lead on these large accounts and hit the ground running.

Benefits include:

• 25 days holiday

• Pension scheme - automatic enrolment

• Health insurance scheme - optional

• Life assurance cover - optional

• Death in service cover

• Bonus scheme

• Home working contribution



