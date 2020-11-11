Location: Richmond/Remote

We have a fantastic opportunity for an Account Director with a medical communication background to join our innovative behavioural chance agency.

This role will involve leading the delivery of scientific materials, ensuring communication objectives are met, checking that content is of high quality, has followed relevant style guidelines and adheres to medical writing standards.

Projects need to be delivered within budget and to deadline, which will involve overseeing the account and medical writing teams. Deliverables will include reports, slide kits, materials, publications, abstracts, manuscripts and clinical documents across a range of different therapy areas.

Benefits

- Healthcare

- Gym memberships discounts

- 25 days holiday (+ birthday)

- Free fruit

- Competitive salary depending on experience

