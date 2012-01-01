This is a unique and rewarding opportunity to work with one of the UK’s leading agencies with a niche in independent medical education. You will be working across a range of innovative digitally focused unbranded accounts in a role that makes a direct impact on clinical practice to improve patient outcomes.

You will therefore be passionate about science and engaging meaningfully with faculty, KOLs and clinicians- producing content that makes a difference. This is a hugely partnering agency with a unique model where you will work closely with an assigned director on every account- from proposal generation to delivery and outcomes- therefore full autonomy and as well as hands on support is constant in this agency.

This agency has always been fully remote so the ability to collaborate remotely and manage as such is key. Candidates do need to live in the UK however.

Previous medical education experience is required- a minimum of 5 years’ agency experience. Candidates without medical education agency experience will not be considered for this role. This is an independently owned- creative agency with an exciting digital focus rooted in high science. The work is therefore fun as well as scientifically engaging.

