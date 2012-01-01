Director- Content, Strategy, Leadership

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Medical Writing Jobs
Region:
South East England
Salary Description:
Up to £85,000 with Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
12-Nov-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1986

This is a great opportunity for a talented Scientific Director or Scientific Team Lead at a medical education agency to move to a unique culture that is close knit, ambitious, and doing genuinely great work.
Our client is a specialist medical education agency- a leading player in the strategy and delivery of high end digital content, events, KOL strategy and HCP education for a formidable client base. They have a small and talented team of medical writers and editors working on a varied and interesting portfolio. This role will lead the team but also shape the agency’s strategy in content and scientific services.
You will therefore not only have agency heritage in medical writing- thereby leading by example- but will enjoy the craft of nurturing and growing your team, as well as hands on writing when need be. The pride in contributing to and developing the scientific strategy for the agency is a huge draw for this role- as is the friendly, intelligent and collaborative team.
Previous medical education agency is required for this role.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

