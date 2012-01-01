Principal Medical Writer- Buoyant Boutique Agency

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Medical Writing Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Up to £60,000 with Extensive Bens
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
12-Nov-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1987

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a high science and vibrant agency team that delivers compelling content that is engaging and inspiring.
My client is a close knit, high standard medical education agency based in Buckinghamshire with a reputation for having incredible heritage, a stable and buoyant track record and visible and clear career progression.
If you have medical education agency experience- and are ambitious and self-aware- this could be a great opportunity for you. The culture is nimble and smart- with an open and engaging management style. Previous medical education agency experience is required for this role.

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings