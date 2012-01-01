

As the Head of Recruitment, you’ll lead our internal recruitment offering, based here in Greater Manchester. Due to client wins, our rate of growth is vast, meaning there is a consistently high volume of vacancies to source. We have an existing internal team of 3 which you’ll lead – so you’ll need to ensure the right methods are used, ensuring vacancies are filled quickly, and with the right candidates. Whilst volume is high – we really do prioritise quality recruitment. Our people and culture mean everything within our business, therefore it’s imperative that our Recruitment Team bring in those who are completely on board with our ethos and who match the skills and standard needed.

We look for individuals who can see a long-term career with us and who add real value to the business.

Whilst this is usually a North West based role (although we’re working remotely for the time being) – the team will be sourcing vacancies across both the Manchester and other UK offices, so whilst it’s not essential, it would be ideal if you have existing healthcare/pharmaceutical agency experience, and have a UK wide network of contacts. As we have specialist teams in house, we recruit for a wide range of vacancies, for example all levels of seniority across agency disciplines such as Science, Strategy, Creative, Technology and Client Services. Our main focus is filling permanent positions, but you will also need to be comfortable overseeing Freelance requirements, and managing the associated agreements e.g. prior experience of IR35 would be preferable.



Whilst you’ll need to really enjoy hands on recruitment and be comfortable rolling your sleeves up to source senior or niche vacancies where needed, this is a much wider role. We have a strong brand and are looking for a strategic thinker who can continue to take our recruitment strategy forward. We’d love to hear your experience of devising and rolling out innovative recruitment campaigns to address long-term business resourcing needs.

Stakeholder management is also key, so you’ll need to be a natural people person and able to quickly build rapport. From liaising with senior candidates and ensuring they have an incredible experience with us, through to working with hiring managers and Directors of the agency; keeping people updated as to your team’s activity and progress is important.

What we offer

Generous and competitive basic salary, commensurate with experience.

• 20 days holiday, increasing to 25 with length of service (with the option to buy more)

o + Christmas close and Bank Holidays

• Pension

• Medicash healthcare plan

• A wide range of other benefits including, but not limited to, season ticket loans for travel, seasonal working hours, wellbeing programme etc.

• Bespoke L&D, alongside plenty of opportunities for progression

