This is a rewarding, career defining opportunity to work for one of the world’s largest biopharmaceutical solutions companies. With the merging of some of the world’s most defining clinical and commercial organisations in healthcare- my client brings the journey from molecule to everyday life through the scale and diversity of amazing work they deliver on.

Working at this agency puts you at the heart of that journey and will therefore give you a huge sense of satisfaction- not to mention exceptional career development and knowledge that few agencies can rival.

The medical education team of this agency is the biggest in the group’s commercial business- and therefore has huge clout and influence in the wider business. A Principal Medical Writer is pivotal to delivering some of the agency’s most scientifically robust and complex materials. You will be working on a variety of accounts- these can be as varied as publications planning to digital and social media to scientific platforms and advisory boards. My client is also a huge believer in putting their people first- and your aspirations and experience will hugely guide what work you do.

To qualify for this hugely ambitious and also rewarding agency role you must have EU/Global medical education agency experience and have scientific qualifications- ideally to PhD level. Candidates without agency experience working on pharmaceutical accounts will not be considered for this role.

