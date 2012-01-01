This is a huge opportunity to be part of the full life cycle from molecule to every day in the treatment of life saving diseases. See the collaborative efforts of your collective work save lives and improve patient experiences. This is a Scientific Director role at one of the biggest biopharmaceutical solutions companies in the world- and in one of its largest divisions.

The medical education offer at this inspiring organisation is one of the UK’s largest and most buoyant. You will work in a robust team of talented medical writers and strategic thinkers- supporting an exceptional and diverse team of client services.

You will not only have amazing heritage in medical writing and scientific services but be a natural leader and enjoy mentoring and developing your team. This agency has a clear “People First” directive from senior leadership at global level- so this is an important part of the role.

To qualify for this role you must have previous medical education agency experience- working on pharmaceutical accounts- at at least Scientific Team Lead level. Candidates without medical education agency experience- and without experience of working on EU and global accounts, will not be considered for this role.

