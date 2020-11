What You'll Do

Are you an Account Manager or Senior Account Manager with proven Healthcare Communications experience?

Have you worked in a busy Agency environment?

Are you looking for a new challenge in a growing team?

We are seeking a Senior Account Manager to join our healthcare team. The successful candidate will support the Account Director and have responsibility for driving important client accounts in both Human and Animal Health.

The client profiles include top tier Pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis, Pfizer, Lilly, Elanco, MSD and Bayer.

What You'll Bring

You will have worked in a Health Marketing/Creative Agency environment and will possess highly effective communication skills. Commercial business drive is an essential skill along with a methodical and logical approach.

About The Company

Brave, Passionate, Collaborative, Innovative, Creative, Fun… just some of the attributes and values we look for in our people.