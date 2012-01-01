What You'll Do

The Medical Editor reports to the Associate Creative Director (Healthcare) and is involved in the development of high-quality healthcare communications materials. This role is a key part of the healthcare team and you will be working with client services, copywriters, designers, artworkers and developers to produce accurate, consistent materials to deadline and specification. You’ll use your eagle-eyed attention to detail to make everything you touch better.

As Medical Editor you will also be the go-to person for ABPI and NOAH queries in the healthcare team and keep up to date with developments in the area.

Most of the team is based at our office in Basingstoke, but we are happy to accommodate agile working and offer work from home 5 days a week to those that require due to location.

What You'll Bring

The successful candidate will have gained 4+ years’ experience of medical editing, the ability to adapt editing style to different materials, target audiences and therapy areas. Purple Health specialises in digital production, so experience with e-details, emails and websites is a must-have.



About The Company

As a creative marketing communications and advertising agency, Purple works in 31 countries with some of the world’s biggest brands across Health, B2C and B2B. Our ever-growing health division works across multiple therapy areas in Rx, OTC and devices.

Our strategic and creative thinking is informed not only by our healthcare experience, but also by our consumer and technology work.

A warm, friendly working atmosphere colours everything from our client interactions to our creative output. It’s the reason for our enduring client relationships and our regular service and communication awards.

We encourage a healthy work–life balance at our Basingstoke hub, providing access to an on-site gym and cafeteria, sporting events and the odd lunchtime at the local country pub.

At Purple, we recognise and value you as an individual and so we offer a range of employee benefits, tailored to suit your personal circumstances: