What You'll Do
This is a key role for one of the largest accounts in the business. You will own the account from a copy/scientific point of view—not only writing, but seeing projects all the way through to production. This includes overseeing copy from more junior writers where necessary and liaising with designers, artworkers, and developers to deliver a final product. In addition to writing, you’ll be the go-to person for various therapy areas—developing and maintaining detailed knowledge relevant to client’s brands.
More about the role:
- Leading and participating in client briefing calls to understand client requirements and presenting work to medics and brand managers for review and discussion.
- Zinc/Promomat referencing and partnering with our in-house medical editor to maintain high quality work on tight timelines.
- There will be a range of copy materials including i-details, emails, websites and videos
What You'll Bring
- At least 3-4 years of previous experience of working as a medical writer in a promotional agency
- Obsessive attention to detail
- Client-facing experience
- Desire to make an account your own—suggesting ways to improve and do things differently
About The Company
As a creative marketing communications and advertising agency, Purple works in 31 countries with some of the world’s biggest brands across Health, B2C and B2B. Our ever-growing health division works across multiple therapy areas in Rx, OTC and devices.
Our strategic and creative thinking is informed not only by our healthcare experience, but also by our consumer and technology work.
A warm, friendly working atmosphere colours everything from our client interactions to our creative output. It’s the reason for our enduring client relationships and our regular service and communication awards.
We encourage a healthy work–life balance at our Basingstoke hub, providing access to an on-site gym and cafeteria, sporting events and the odd lunchtime at the local country pub. The role requires some travel to client site in London, but the majority of the team are anchored in Basingstoke, and we are open on working from home if that suits the individual.