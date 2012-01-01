What You'll Do

This is a key role for one of the largest accounts in the business. You will own the account from a copy/scientific point of view—not only writing, but seeing projects all the way through to production. This includes overseeing copy from more junior writers where necessary and liaising with designers, artworkers, and developers to deliver a final product. In addition to writing, you’ll be the go-to person for various therapy areas—developing and maintaining detailed knowledge relevant to client’s brands.

More about the role:

Leading and participating in client briefing calls to understand client requirements and presenting work to medics and brand managers for review and discussion.

Zinc/Promomat referencing and partnering with our in-house medical editor to maintain high quality work on tight timelines.

There will be a range of copy materials including i-details, emails, websites and videos

What You'll Bring

At least 3-4 years of previous experience of working as a medical writer in a promotional agency

Obsessive attention to detail

Client-facing experience

Desire to make an account your own—suggesting ways to improve and do things differently

About The Company