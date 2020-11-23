Highly regarded healthcare PR agency needs a digital specialist to develop digital expertise as part of the agency’s multichannel offering.

The agency:

• Is well established and highly respected in the industry for producing superb quality communications programmes around the latest treatments and medicines

• Takes an innovative approach to everything from pitching and delivery to staff training and work/life balance

• Offer a laid back, informal culture but at the same time everyone is seriously committed to producing great work in the pharmaceutical sector.

The job:

• With the support of superb management, you will take on responsibility for running projects and teams on pan-European pharmaceutical PR, communications and marketing campaigns

• Utilising your digital knowledge, knowledge of the NHS, and pharma landscapes as well as your media awareness, you will brainstorm groundbreaking ideas – the type that will win both pitches and awards

• Ensure that the agency is using the digital channels to maximum benefit both with existing clients and new pitches

• Client facing, you will command respect with clients and internal teams alike.

You:

• Have experience in a digital planning and delivery role in an agency

• Experience in a healthcare PR or medical communications agency

• Experience of a wide range of digital campaigns, including but not limited to social media

• Want to make an impact in an agency where your ideas and achievements will be recognised and rewarded

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!