Digital Specialist - Healthcare PR

Highly regarded healthcare PR agency needs a digital specialist to develop digital expertise as part of the agency’s multichannel offering.

The agency:
• Is well established and highly respected in the industry for producing superb quality communications programmes around the latest treatments and medicines
• Takes an innovative approach to everything from pitching and delivery to staff training and work/life balance
• Offer a laid back, informal culture but at the same time everyone is seriously committed to producing great work in the pharmaceutical sector.

The job:
• With the support of superb management, you will take on responsibility for running projects and teams on pan-European pharmaceutical PR, communications and marketing campaigns
• Utilising your digital knowledge, knowledge of the NHS, and pharma landscapes as well as your media awareness, you will brainstorm groundbreaking ideas – the type that will win both pitches and awards
• Ensure that the agency is using the digital channels to maximum benefit both with existing clients and new pitches
• Client facing, you will command respect with clients and internal teams alike.

You:
• Have experience in a digital planning and delivery role in an agency
• Experience in a healthcare PR or medical communications agency
• Experience of a wide range of digital campaigns, including but not limited to social media
• Want to make an impact in an agency where your ideas and achievements will be recognised and rewarded

