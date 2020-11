This is a great opportunity for an experienced and talented Medical Education Senior Account Director looking for a step up – or for an existing Associate or Client Services Director to embrace a fresh new way of working.

Our client is a long established thriving independently owned medical education agency. The senior leadership team is as supportive and engaging as they are talented and credible- with scientific expertise and knowledge few SLTs can rival.

The agency puts huge emphasis on “how” they achieve great results- with a significant focus on work life balance and well-resourced teams. Additionally they thrive on partnering with clients who they connect and synergise with - creating long lasting relationships and amazing work.

If you have EU and/or global agency medical education experience- and want to grow your skills in this ever innovating and exciting career this is your chance. If you want to do things differently in a unique agency culture- this could be the role for you.