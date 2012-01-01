We are currently partnering with a leading Medical Communications agency to support their talent strategy and identify some of the industry's best leaders. With a long-term vision to build an industry-leading healthcare communications organisation that improves health outcomes and transforms lives with a team of highly talented professionals who continually evolve and challenge the medical communication services provided to the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies, they continue to have impressive year-on-year growth.

We are looking for inspirational leaders with strong commercial, strategic capabilities and an entrepreneurial mindset to lead and develop commercial and operational management.

Through new and innovative strategic partnerships amongst the ever-changing healthcare landscape within medical communications, this person will drive commercial and creative strategy and growth and focus heavily on continuous process and pathway improvement, shaping and developing their division while effectively establishing full integration into the other arms of the business.

If you are looking for your next leadership role, want to be part of an organisation with an exciting future ahead of them, have medical communications /medical education experience and have a strong strategic mindset, entrepreneurial flair, and enjoy leading from the front within a Pharmaceutical or a Medical Communications agency. Contact our dedicated search team for a discussion.