Would you like to work in a top integrated, analytics-driven healthcare agency that truly makes a difference to patients worldwide? If you are an account director in a healthcare advertising agency, incredibly strategically focused and genuinely want to influence healthcare branding and marketing this is the role for you.

The Creative Healthcare Communications Agency:-

• Rapidly growing healthcare communications agency which is steadily growing organically and wins pitch after pitch.

• Offices across the world, counts the majority of top 25 pharmaceutical companies as clients.

• Recent mergers have extended this top agencies capabilities and talent pool, you’ll be working with the best talent in the field.

The Account Director’s Job:-

• Maintain relationships at senior level with clients: You are the implicitly trusted partner they turn to for advice.

• Seriously smart, you can lead top level talent from the front.

• Participate in client campaigns, manage strategy and resource planning.

You:-

• Solid understanding and experience of the healthcare marketing communications industry, the digital media industry and have a communications agency background.

• Intrigued by the development of the healthcare drugs and treatments, you want to work at the cutting edge of the pharmaceutical industry.

• A people person, you get on with everyone.

• Demonstrate great skill in leading teams and client communication.

The ideal candidate will be an experienced leader who has experience working with top pharma clients on local and global campaigns. In return you will join an agency at the cutting edge of data science with an entrepreneurial and progressive culture.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!