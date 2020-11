This is a challenging and rewarding role which will see you at the heart of the science doing innovative and exciting work.

My client is an independently owned award winning med comms and digital agency with exceptional heritage in the execution of high science multi-channel HCP driven campaigns. This is a fantastic opportunity for an Account Manager who loves science to engage creatively with the healthcare industry on one of the agency’s fastest growing and most significant accounts. You will be working very closely with the client at the heart of the science on a complex Rare Disease account with a huge patient focus.

The role works closely with the agency’s digital and analytics teams so a passion for digital and experience in the area is required.

Previous EU or global healthcare advertising or medical education agency experience is required for this fast paced, demanding and rewarding role.