This is a central services role with an overarching, strategic function in one of the UK’s most exciting integrated agencies- on their biggest account.

Our client is one of the UK’s most exciting and collaborative agencies. With varied service offerings they collectively offer powerful and impactful communications strategy to some of the world’s most recognisable names in the consumer, finance and healthcare sectors to name a few. Whilst healthcare is their biggest market the influences these sectors offer each other at strategic, senior level thinking is both invigorating and commercially innovative.

This roles sits on a major pharmaceutical client and sees this Account Director lead across the agency’s varied and dynamic service offerings- from medical communications to internal communications to training and development and events. You will work closely with the client in strategizing on their communications objectives and develop relationships with client services across multiple service offerings in the agency to create campaigns that are powerful, emotive and effective across channels and disciplines.

Previous healthcare advertising, digital or medical education agency experience is welcomed for this role. Ideally experience in more than one discipline is a huge bonus due to the very strategic, overarching nature of the role- but experience in strategy itself is the biggest must in this role. You must also have agency experience of working with pharmaceutical accounts.

Added to the incredible uniqueness of the team and opportunity- is a company that values well-being and empathy- the drive to change behaviour in ambitious and powerful ways but also have fun and support each other in doing so.

