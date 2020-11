This is a great opportunity to join an established, reputable healthcare communications agency in a culture that is supportive, innovative and passionate about bettering patient lives. They have done amazing work in reaching out to healthcare professionals and patients in areas as varied and rewarding as Oncology, Rare Disease and Mental Health. They are keen to boost their brand of cutting edge talent with the desire to improve patient lives by hiring an experienced and talented Medical Writer.

The focus of this agency is largely digital. As this is an independently owned agency with huge focus on work and impact over profit- this agency has heritage in an incredible raft of patient engagement, disease awareness and brand driven campaigns across channels that the team love to do – and that really make an impact.

There is a huge focus on digital- so if you have experience of flexing your skills across channels – from the highly scientific to creative- web sites to animations and virtual events- this could be the role for you.

You must have medical education or healthcare advertising experience to qualify for this role. A strong foundation in science with the ability to deliver commercially and promotionally is critical.