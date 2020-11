This is a brand new opportunity in a newly created role at one of the world’s most influential and inspiring communications groups.

This role sits in one of their flagship integrated medical education and healthcare PR agencies- reporting in to the CEO and taking an overarching leadership role over the agency’s digital capability. You will have expert knowledge across a raft of digital capabilities- including but not limited to social media strategy and execution across multiple platforms, social listening, analytics, web and app strategy and experience of working on a number of social listening and software suites.

Your role will focus on a significant piece pf pharmaceutical business- taking a digital leadership role on this account across teams for the agency- but also in upskilling the team in digital strategy and identifying opportunities for growth in this space for other clients.

As this is a new role and a booming capability at the agency this is a dream opportunity for someone who is entrepreneurial, passionate about digital- and confident.

Previous healthcare PR or medical education agency experience with a focus on digital is required for this role.