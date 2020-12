Currently a remote role (offices in London and Oxford)

An independent Healthcare Communications Agency is seeking a Medical Communications professional for an Account Executive or Senior Account Executive position within their Medical Education team.

This agency has a strong focus on patient centered work, providing an abundance of patient support work, meetings, events, expert opinion articles, ad boards and focus group meetings. They work with a range of clients across the UK, EU and beyond, covering Oncology, CNS, Ophthalmology, Respiratory, Rare Diseases, Cardiovascular and Pain.

They have a completely flat structure, but as they have grown they have put a more processes in place, however they strive to be informal, fluid and flexible (they are not fans of strict corporate processes) .

This role would suit someone with some experience from the medical communications industry and would ideally need to have a degree in Biomedical Sciences.

Benefits: 25 days holiday, days off in lieu, 4 x salary life cover, critical illness cover, pension 3%, company bonus based on performance.