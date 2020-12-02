A leading communications agency working across consumer, corporate, digital, healthcare, public affairs and technology is looking for a talented account director to work on their healthcare PR accounts. They are known for hiring the best talent in the industry and staff development is at the forefront of their agenda.

Responsibilities:

• Responsible for all aspects of the PR campaigns for global pharmaceutical and medical device companies

• Devising strategies to work effectively with clients and build those relationships further

• Taking the lead on client management across therapy areas including cardiology, respiratory, rheumatology, rare diseases and oncology

• Working closely with your team of talented individuals, providing mentoring and training to the more junior members

Requirements:

• You MUST HAVE experience of global pharmaceutical and healthcare communications within a global PR agency and have either already worked at account director level or be a senior account manager ready for that next step

• Excellent understanding of the communications landscape of patient advocacy, big global launches, crisis management, medical meetings, team management, etc.

• An ability to understand complex science and to translate it into appropriate language

This is an exceptional opportunity to join one of the most prestigious PR firms globally. Benefits include private healthcare, personal finance assistance, massages, sabbatical options, to name a few.

