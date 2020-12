Incredibly successful multi disciplinary PR agency seeks associate director to lead on global healthcare business, taking the lead in advising their clients on all aspects from global communications strategy to national delivery.

The Associate Director’s Job Will Be:

• Responsible for teams delivering all aspects of the PR campaigns for global pharmaceutical companies

• Devising strategies to work effectively with clients and build those relationships further

• Taking the lead on client management across therapy areas including cardiology, respiratory, rheumatology and oncology

• Working closely with your team of talented individuals, providing mentoring and training to the more junior members

• Good at organic business growth

About you:

• You MUST HAVE experience within a PR agency on global healthcare accounts

• Have the creative flair, communications expertise and commercial flair to devise complex comms strategy for major international drug launches

• Genuinely passionate about improving patient outcomes across a wide variety of therapy areas

• An ability to understand complex science and turn it into compelling and interesting stories

Benefits on offer at this agency include sabbaticals, massages and private healthcare to name but a few so, if you are interested in this fantastic opportunity please

