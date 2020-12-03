This is a great opportunity to join this progressive healthcare medical communications agency. They are part of a wider group of outstanding healthcare agencies driving exciting change where patient-centred creative communications is at the heart of everything they do. Due to growth they are looking for an outstanding Principal Medical Writer to add to the team.

As part of the Medical Communications portfolio, this specialist agency provides very high science internal training for pharma. They work with big pharma clients across various therapy areas developing internal training programmes for pharma teams from medical affairs to HCPs. This is an opportunity to development of materials like curriculum, e-learning, slides but also lead the training and teaching delivery. This is a great opportunity to move from a traditional med ed agency and do something different.

Along with ensuring your work, and that of your team, is of high quality, scientifically accurate, appropriate to the target audience and meets the client’s needs, you will be the lead editorial contact for your clients and experts. You will build key relationships with existing clients and contributing to new business opportunities, along with managing, motivating and inspiring the medical writing team.

You MUST be a graduate in life sciences, a higher degree (PhD) is preferred and medical writing experience in a medical communications agency is essential

If you are looking for a culture where belief in their people is the basis of everything they do - This is where you should be moving to!

If you are bright, enthusiastic, creative and ambitious you will thrive in this agency. They promote and encourage a friendly and collaborative workplace and offer outstanding career opportunities.

