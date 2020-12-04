My client a Digital Healthcare Communications Agency based in Central London is looking for a talented and motivated Account Director to join their growing agency.

You will be working with experienced and passionate healthcare communications professionals, with a unique skillset that allows them to integrate deeply insightful integrated medical communications strategy with beautiful design, inspiring video and intelligent digital development.

Their work is varied and they have built an outstanding reputation for creating and sharing engaging promotional and educational content with the healthcare and patient communities providing rapid access to informative, trustworthy and up to date online content.

This Account Director will join the client service team at an exciting period of growth.

You MUST have

• At least 5 years healthcare agency experience and must be already at an Account Director level

• Experience in managing digital promotional and medical education campaigns

• Experience in the development of brand, communications, and digital strategies

• Experience in leading RX accounts

• Experience in leading teams of 2 to 4 people

Great if you also have

• Life science degree (BSc or MSc)

• Digital experience in leading projects such as websites, apps, animations and other videos.

• Experience working on oncology or psychiatry accounts

• Experience using Adobe Suite (e.g. Adobe Xd)

This really is a rare opportunity to join this fantastic team. They are a friendly and highly supportive agency and many of the team have been with them for years.

If you would like to arrange a chat to discuss in more detail drop me a line or call me on 07557 256508

