Junior Account Executive - Consumer Health

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare PR Jobs
Region:
London
Salary:
21,000 to 21,000 per annum
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
17-Dec-20
Recruiter:
Zenopa
Job Ref:
66454

A dynamic Healthcare Communications and Medical Education agency is recruiting for a Junior Account Executive position within their Consumer Health Communications PR team.
This is a great first role for someone passionate about health and wellness and chance to work with some top name clients in the consumer health arena.
The ideal candidate will have a degree within PR/ Communications and some industry experience from internships / work experience.
The agency offers a competitive salary and some of the best benefits in the industry.

Contact Details:
Zenopa
Tel: 01494818010
Contact: Holly Haynes
Email:

