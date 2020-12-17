An independent Healthcare Communications Agency is seeking a Medical Communications professional for a Medical Writer or SMW position. The company have offices in London and Oxford, but the role can be performed fully remotely from anywhere in the UK or a blend of office/ remote.

This agency has a strong focus on patient centred work and digital offerings, providing an abundance of patient support work, meetings, events, expert opinion articles, ad boards and focus group meetings. They have recently launched 2 med ed platforms which are showing early success. Not focussed on publication work.

They work with a range of clients across the UK, EU and beyond, covering Oncology, CNS, Ophthalmology, Respiratory, Rare Diseases, Cardiovascular and Pain.

They are looking for a candidate at least 2 years' experience, gained in an agency or in-house environment looking to consolidate their experiences with more variety and greater responsibility. Ideal background is degree level or higher in a biomedical science (PhD is beneficial but not mandatory for the role).

They have a completely flat structure and have seen strong employee growth in the last 3 years and during the covid lockdown. They strive to be informal, fluid and flexible (they are not fans of strict corporate processes) .

The role can be a mix of office and remote or completely remote. They have high quality managed office spaces that are open for those that want it. They are completely supportive of remote working and onboarded 12 people remotely during lockdown.



Benefits: 25 days holiday, days off in lieu, 4 x salary life cover, critical illness cover, pension 3%, company bonus based on performance.