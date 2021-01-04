Arguably the UK’s top healthcare PR agency, the one everybody is talking about, is seeking a new director as a result of unprecedented growth. If you are used to leading on multi-million pound, international healthcare PR business and want to be primed for future agency leadership, this is the call to make!

The PR Agency:

• Has a unique approach to behaviour change which really works across PR, med comms, product and corporate comms and patient advocacy.

• Only hires the most talented, creative and personable healthcare communications experts who are passionate about making a difference to patients and who are the nicest people!

• Working on campaigns for medicines in a wide variety of therapy areas, e.g., immunology, dermatology, virology, cardiology, pain, women’s health, rare diseases, flu and oncology.

• Truly friendly, supportive and sociable environment

The Director‘s Job:

• Reporting to the MD, driving global communications campaigns for the agency on a day-to-day basis, responsible for the team’s delivery.

• Operating as a true consultant in mutually beneficial relationships with key individuals in international pharmaceutical companies

• As a member of the agency management team, the director will be very involved in the shaping and running of the business

You:

• Have worked your way up for at least 10 years in a healthcare PR/med comms agency so are used to working on big, international accounts

• Must have global campaign experience at a senior level, driving strategy and delivery

• Genuine interest in promoting best practise at all times

• Hugely knowledgeable about the pharma industry and healthcare landscape

• Know how to have fun!

• If you have an interest or qualification in psychology, so much the better.

