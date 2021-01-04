Busy independent healthcare PR, patient advocacy and healthcare comms agency seeks Healthcare PR Account Director who genuinely wants to make a difference to patients. This boutique healthcare comms agency is genuinely patient focussed, beyond any other, and this is reflected in the business that they win.

The Agency:

• Has a unique approach to behaviour change in the healthcare sector, which really works

• Operates across a unique blend of ethical PR, patient adherence and med comms campaigns

• Only hires the most talented, creative and personable healthcare communications experts who are passionate about making a difference to patients and who are the nicest colleagues you could wish to work for!

• Working on campaigns for medicines in a wide variety of therapy areas, e.g., immunology and dermatology, HIV, virology, cardiology (heart failure and AF), oncology and devices, to name a few.

• Truly friendly, supportive and sociable environment. Freelancers ask to stay on and no one ever leaves!

The Account Director’s Job:

• Driving global communications campaigns for the agency on a day-to-day basis, responsible for the team’s delivery

• Building relationships with key individuals in international pharmaceutical companies, patient groups, DoH, etc.

• Keeping up to date with industry developments, the coolest new therapies and treatments and the latest scientific innovations

• Providing proactive and reactive counsel to clients, domestic and international.

• As a member of the agency management team, the Account Director will be involved in the shaping and running of the business

You:

• Have worked your way up to Account Director level in a healthcare PR/ comms agency

• Must have global campaign experience at a senior level, driving strategy and delivery

• Genuine interest in promoting best practise at all times

• Hugely knowledgeable about the pharma industry and healthcare landscape

• Knows how to have fun!

