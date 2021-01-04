A patient focussed communications agency in London is looking for an account manager who is passionate about healthcare and is looking to join an agency where they can develop their creative side.

The healthcare communications agency:-

• A genuinely nice place to work, staff turnover in incredibly low and freelancers have often chosen to stay on permanently.

• Their clients love their work, so they are always busy but in a good way!

• Variety: their portfolio includes a really exciting mix of life changing launches, cool international awards meetings and some experiential work.

• Genuinely patient focussed approach to brands and cutting edge treatments

The account manager’s role:-

• Will work closely with the Account Director to ensure the delivery of PR campaigns and events across the team at the highest standard through reviewing materials on a regular basis and advising on inconsistencies.

• The account manager will have ample opportunity to generate and act on their own ideas as well as take the lead on some projects.

• Coach, mentor and motivate junior team members, to develop line management skills.

You:-

• Might be a SAE or AM in a big network PR agency and would like to work somewhere with less red tape, or from a small healthcare PR agency and looking for more scope and variety.

• Must be a team player; you can get on with everyone. It’s important you fit in with the friendly culture.

• Will have a genuine passion for PR in the healthcare sector as well as working knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry.

• Will be creative, full of ideas, love people and an excellent communicator.

