Global healthcare communications company seeking a Senior Account Manager based in their London offices.

Senior Account Manager will be working closely with the creative and digital teams for a variety of medical education projects. Whilst liaising with the medical writers and fellow account managers to deliver projects on time, within budget and exceeding client expectations.

With a clear route of career progression, they also offer a competitive salary, private healthcare, pension, 29 days holiday, bonus and flexible working.

Responsibilities:

- Be able to manage the day-to-day running and coordination of accounts and projects

- Establish and develop relationships with key client personnel, primarily marketing, medical, regulatory and procurement teams

- Ensure delivery of all projects to the highest quality standards, proactively meeting and managing deadlines

- Ensure regular client updates or project progress whilst managing any changes that may occur

- Delegation of work to external freelancers/suppliers when appropriate and manage these relationships to ensure quality outputs

- Proactively alert management to client or programme issues and recommend strategies and solutions

- Demonstrate innovation and creativity in brainstorm sessions or when developing programmes

- Develop project timelines, in conjunction with senior members of the company and the project team

- Arrange internal project kickoff meeting, and ensure project team is briefed on project requirements

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life Science / Communications Degree

- Solid experience of working in a medical communications agency in an account management role

- Strong organisational skills, including ability to prioritise and to balance multiple priorities Understanding of local and international regulations relating to industry to enable high-quality, compliant management of projects

- Ability to build solid relationships and liaise with opinion leaders

- Team player; willing to share information and ideas

- Proactive, self-motivated and confident

