Expanding medical communications agency seeking an Account Director to join their established team in their London offices.

The focal point of the accounts will be on digital media; especially social media strategy and content development. You will be responsible for corporate pharmaceutical audiences, business development and managing and coaching junior members of the team.

You will be expected to oversee accounts on a range of therapies and will ultimately be setting the strategy and overall delivery of the accounts to a high standard.

Our client offers a very competitive salary, 25 days holiday, pension, life assurance and a bonus scheme.

Responsibilities:

- Develop and maintain relations with clients, medical experts and KOLs and act as a daily point of contact for the clients

- Implement scientific and industrial experience to meet client needs and requirements within projects

- Generate and direct application of project briefs, keep track of timelines and manage financial aspects of the account

- Experienced in mentoring junior members of staff in managing a range of projects and organising regular project status meetings to track project delivery

- Attend meetings, conferences, symposias and advisory boards

- Demonstrate experience in business development proposals for a variety of projects

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life science degree is desirable

- Previous medical or healthcare communications agency experience is essential; you’ll need to be an established Senior Account Manager

- Possess project management, budgeting and organisational skills

- Be a sociable, meticulous, resilient and possess a dynamic personality

- Computer literacy

Fantastic opportunity to develop your project and account management skills in an established medical communications agency.

