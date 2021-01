We are very excited to be working with one of the UK’s most awarded healthcare communications agencies in their search for a freelance PR Associate Director.

This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who enjoys working with small teams and values taking a leading role across the business. You will be client facing across key accounts with a focus on traditional product comms but you will also work on media campaigns, patient engagement and disease awareness initiatives. Key responsibilities on a daily basis span all areas of client deliverables – from strategic client counsel to writing to mentoring junior team members.

This a nice contract because it does offer a more hands-on role with clients and you will definitely feel like you’re really part of the team.

Competitive day rate and loads of flexibility