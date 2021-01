With the patient experience at the heart of this role and agency ethos- this is the rewarding next step for a talented Medical Education Account Manager looking to specialise in behavioural science. This role immediately supports the medical education team of an award winning integrated team- but sits in a specialist behavioural science division- so there is potential for broader work in the long term. You will therefore have scope to work across a raft of omnichannel accounts blending high science with creativity driven by psychological models and frameworks.

This is one of London’s friendliest and most talented teams- smart thinkers who care about the impact of their work and looking after their colleagues. Benefits are unparalleled- from extensive holiday to mental health initiatives to a varied social committee for a diversity of interests- and exposure to amazing work.

Previous medical education agency experience in an agency with a patience centric approach is required for this role.