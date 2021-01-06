An well known publisher of medical news are looking for an experienced journalist who has significant experience working on print and digital trade publications to step up and work as an Editor. Following the success of their existing products, this in an exceptional opportunity for an ambitious journalist to shape two top performing publications alongside a team of journalists and editors. If you’re an experienced and ambitious journalist looking to take your next step, apply below!

This is a role perfect for someone with experience with copywriting, editing and working alongside C level individuals in a technical field (legal, financial, engineering, medical etc). International travel (USA and Europe) is expected (at some stage in the future!), as you will be actively sourcing and interviewing contacts at industry events.

Responsibilities

- Producing excellent written content, organising layouts and sending quarterly publications to print

- Commissioning content from freelancers and contributing towards digital (social media and webpage) content strategy

- Taking full responsibility for fortnightly newsletters

- Working alongside the internal sales team to establish content leads

- Attending industry events in Europe and North America in order to gather emerging news and develop relationships with key contacts

Requirements

- Significant experience as a journalist with a trade publishing or news agency background

- Experience interviewing senior executives within a technical field (legal, financial, engineering, medical etc.)

- Experience using InDesign and Photoshop would be an advantage

- Familiarity with medical terminology would be an advantage

If you’d like to apply for this role, please send your CV to ben@media-contacts.co.uk

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/bengalyas-journalism/

Twitter: @journalism_ben

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!