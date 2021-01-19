We are seeking a professional and experienced Global Market Insight and Access Manager to join our inclusive, well-established, and high-performing team here in IVCC (Innovative Vector Control Consortium). The role reports into the Programme Director and can be based in either Liverpool or Washington DC, (remote working will be considered).

Purpose of the role:

IVCC works with stakeholders to facilitate the development and deployment of novel vector control products which both require a profound understanding of the public health marketplace for such products. IVCC became a leader in market-shaping interventions for vector control products while implementing the Next Generation IRS project (NgenIRS). Since then, it has expanded its work to ensure Access to state-of-the-art vector control tools under the New Nets Project. As new products come through the IVCC pipeline there will be an expanded focus on Access-related initiatives, all of which require a deep understanding of the marketplace, including supply and demand issues, cost-effectiveness, etc. from the perspective of manufacturers, donors, country programmes and their implementing partners.

To find out more about the work of IVCC please click on the link https://www.ivcc.com/resource-library/

About the role

You will LEAD IVCC thinking on the evolution of vector control marketplaces by the collection, analysis and sharing of this data within IVCC and with development and implementation partners and stakeholders to inform decision making, identify opportunities and to optimise sustainable deployment of the vector control toolbox through public and private sector channels.

You will have KEY responsibility for (but not limited to):

• Provide market perspective to participate in prioritization and decision making in product development portfolio

• Influence the evolution of global and country level policy and planning by the provision of market insight and forecasting

• Provide product and market data driven support to the agreement of Global Access Commitments with IVCC product development partners

• Provide product and market data driven support to the design and implementation of market interventions by the IVCC Access team

• Manage the Access and Evaluation Analyst

Candidate profile:

Ideally, we are seeking a candidate that can demonstrate experience and qualifications as detailed below (or similar):

• Degree in a relevant scientific discipline

• Expertise in key business metrics of forecasting and financial analysis including pricing strategies.

• Data gathering analysis and forecasting of public health markets

• Professional and engaging with excellent communication skills at all levels

• Development of business cases for public health products including pricing strategies

• Management experience and understanding of how to motivate and get the best out of your team

• Negotiate with health-related business partners, global health funders and country programme implementers

• Interest and expertise in statistical, analytical, and numerate approaches

Whilst not essential, it would be advantageous to your application if you hold a qualification or relevant experience in marketing of biological products or have an expertise in key public health metrics, epidemiology, cost, effectiveness, HTA etc.

Why join IVCC (Innovative Vector Control Consortium):

• Exceptional career opportunity in a role with global reach

• 30 days annual leave (plus bank holidays)

• Christmas close down

• Excellent pension

• Bonus potential

• Inclusive, progressive, and forward-looking team

Important dates to consider:

• Closing date: 19th January 2021

• Interviews scheduled week commencing 1st February 2021

The Application Process:

For full details and how to apply for this post, please click the ‘apply’ button below to be redirected to our website.

Should you have any specific questions about the position contact Julie Pauline Julie.Pauline@LSTMed.ac.uk

We look forward to hearing from you

At LSTM and IVCC we seek to attract and recruit people who reflect the diversity across our communities, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, nationality, faith or belief, social background, age, and disability.

We welcome conversations about flexible working and applications from those returning to employment after a break from their careers.

