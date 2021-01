This is a rare opportunity for a Talented Senior Medical Writer from a medical education agency to redefine their career and focus on a strategic career path.

Our client is a multi-disciplinary healthcare communication agency with an award winning track record in healthcare advertising, medical education and healthcare PR. They are launching a new strategic division to collaborate with each discipline to boost their strategic capability and deliver compelling integrated campaigns. This role is therefore omni-channel and discipline agnostic. My client is looking for a variety of backgrounds for this role but is particularly interested in Senior Medical Writers with excellent client liaison skills keen to focus on a strategic role.

You will work with each discipline and offer strategic counsel to internal agency teams and clients- training internally and delivering strategic counsel externally. You will also play a pivotal role in business development as this is going to be a flagship USP for this visionary agency.

Exceptional Senior Medical Writers from medical education agencies will be considered for this- you must be excited by a change in career and an excellent collaborator.