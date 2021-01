We are proud to be recruiting for one of the UK’s most awarded and inspiring healthcare PR agencies. Combining fearlessness with kindness- our client has been doing compelling and thought provoking work that moves and inspires change while nurturing and supporting some of the finest talent in the industry for years .

This is your chance to make a difference in your path, to this agency- and to do some of the best work of your career. Our client has a unique approach to their work which is driven by the psychology of behaviour- so the work speaks to its audiences in meaningful and engaging ways. The Account Director in this agency is an ambassador for the agency to the client but also a pivotal part of the agency voice- be that in diversity and inclusion initiatives or CSR work or marketing and training.

Previous ethical health agency experience at at least Senior Account Manager level will be required for this agency. Candidates without healthcare PR agency experience will not be considered for this role.