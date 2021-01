This is one of London’s most nurturing agencies with a huge emphasis on doing great work with patient outcomes at the core of their ethos.

You will be part of an integrated team that covers the breadth of the product life cycle- from early stage medical strategy to PR and brand communications. You will be part of the agency’s brand communications team and will work on a variety of high profile pharmaceutical brands with a focus on promotion and advertising.

You will partner with other teams in the agency pivotal to understanding the patient journey from in house clinical psychologists and patient engagement expertise to informatics teams providing live data sets vital to bringing your accounts to life.

Previous healthcare advertising agency experience at Account or Senior Account Executive level is required for this innovative and collaborative patient centric agency.