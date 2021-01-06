Our client, a dynamic healthcare PR agency, is looking for an Account Director to join their growing team in London. You will be working with some of their new clients at the forefront of the healthcare industry.



As a proven Account Director, you will be skilled in healthcare PR account management ideally with experience in a variety of areas. The work spans across patient engagement, disease awareness, digital and social influencer programmes in a variety of therapy areas. This is a great chance to be at the heart of a team of influencers and in return you will receive a generous salary, pension, 25 days holiday, season ticket loan and more.



Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:



- Must have previous experience with a healthcare PR agency

- Must be educated to degree level, preferably life science or communications

- Able to communicate clearly at all levels

- Establish strong relationships with staff

- Help develop the team giving constructive feedback

- Able to organize own times to meet deadlines

- Recognised as the owner of the client relationship



This is a good opportunity to work for an agile healthcare agency in a rewarding and supportive environment. Our client identifies and offers training to continue your success. You will have excellent opportunities for career progression based upon your personal performance.



