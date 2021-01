My client is one of Europe’s leading healthcare communications agencies with a reputation for doing impactful and memorable integrated healthcare campaigns. The agency has a strong patient outcomes focus underpinned by exceptional creative and strategy.

My client has a robust strategy team and is looking for a Senior Strategist to work on one of their most prominent accounts- a complex high science global brand with huge scope for growth and agency visibility. This is a critical role to this account and you will demonstrate the experience and gravitas to counsel at senior marketing and medical levels on commercial strategy. You will ideally have experience of working on large global accounts across offices and business units.

In addition to this you may also be involved in smaller business accounts- but you will have strategic ownership of this business. You will also work closely with the senior management team on business development initiatives and carving out strategic direction for the agency.

My client has some of the smartest client service account handlers in the industry in health- this is a role for an established strategist and they are looking for a purist to complement their client services team- so you must come from a healthcare strategy as opposed to client services role.

Great opportunity to shine but also learn from some of the best in the industry.

Healthcare agency experience only will be considered for this role.