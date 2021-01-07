Our client is seeking a Senior Medical Writer to join their growing team in the Cheshire or Oxfordshire offices. They are looking for an experienced medical writer to work on global accounts to create and develop a range of high quality and accurate materials for their pharmaceutical clients.

This is an excellent opportunity to join the company as they continue to expand which will lead to great career progression opportunities as the editorial team continues to grow. As a Senior Medical Writer you will also have the opportunity to liaise with the client as well as taking on line management responsibilities. Day to day, you will be writing for global accounts in the oncology, neurology and ophthalmology therapy areas.

In addition to a dynamic and stimulating working environment, you can expect an excellent salary and package of benefits including 25 days holidays and a flexible benefits scheme.

Responsibilities:

- Develop outlines and drafts of materials (e.g. publications, slide decks, reports, training materials) according to the project brief, ensuring that all review comments are incorporated and projects are delivered to deadline and budget

- Work effectively for multiple clients or across multiple accounts/therapy areas, demonstrating strategic understanding

- Act as a key point of contact for clients, external experts, suppliers and internal team members

- Lead onsite client meetings activities (e.g. symposia, advisory boards, congresses, client–agency meetings), acting as the main scientific point of contact for clients and external experts

- Apply knowledge of key industry guidelines in project work and keep up to date with and communicate key changes

- Mentor and provide feedback for more junior team members

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life science degree, preferably a higher degree (e.g. MSc, PhD)

- Previous medical communications agency experience, in a writer and reviewer capacity

- Previous line management or mentoring experience would be advantageous

- Excellent attention to detail

- Team player

- Excellent time management and organisational skills

- Excellent problem-solving skills

- Excellent communication skills

- Good analytical/strategic skills

This is a great chance to have a write in a diverse role with plenty of opportunity for onwards progression.

